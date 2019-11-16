Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRX. Citigroup raised shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338.63 ($4.42).

Shares of DRX stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 290.20 ($3.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

