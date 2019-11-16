DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 971,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

