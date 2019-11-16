DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.02 ($38.40).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €31.06 ($36.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.10. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

