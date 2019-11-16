DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra reissued a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,139,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,723. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

