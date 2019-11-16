Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Dynatronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 135,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.07. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

