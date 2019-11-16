e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00685901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001198 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000320 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,925,892 coins and its circulating supply is 17,103,501 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.