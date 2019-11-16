E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.65 ($11.22).

EOAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €9.16 ($10.65). 7,622,146 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day moving average of €9.16.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

