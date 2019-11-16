Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Lowered to $7.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,602. The firm has a market cap of $360.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert John Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,218,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 860,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

