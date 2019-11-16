Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $28.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in a report on Friday, November 8th.

EVT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

