Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,611,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 145,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $10.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

