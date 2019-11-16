Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LON ECO traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.60 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,202. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

In other news, insider Peter William Nicol acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £56,400 ($73,696.59). Also, insider Gil Holzman acquired 33,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £50,120.20 ($65,490.92).

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

