Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.86%.

EDAP stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.84. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDAP. ValuEngine downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

