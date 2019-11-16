Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

