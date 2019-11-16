Eidoo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,578.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Eidoo has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003424 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and HitBTC. Eidoo has a market cap of $15.25 million and $197,578.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00237816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.01444425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00146026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,287,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,948,642 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

