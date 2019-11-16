Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Trading Up 7.1%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $45.20, approximately 178,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 155,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of -0.94.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $502,125. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1,868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

