Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

ECM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 591 ($7.72) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 686.89 ($8.98).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

LON:ECM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 637 ($8.32). 1,449,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 659.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.54). The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.