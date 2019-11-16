Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded Electrocomponents to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 591 ($7.72) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 686.89 ($8.98).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

LON:ECM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 637 ($8.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.54). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 659.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 619.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.