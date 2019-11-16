Elysium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00686643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

