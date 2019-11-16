Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.92

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.92 and traded as high as $34.55. Empire shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 85,670 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Empire’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

