Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.331 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Enable Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENBL. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.