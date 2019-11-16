Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.27

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.27 and last traded at C$51.23, with a volume of 3740423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. GMP Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.71%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total transaction of C$120,000.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,455.50.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

