Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Update

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 181,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 100.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 53.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 523.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

