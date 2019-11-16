Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 104.59% and a negative net margin of 73.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 21,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

