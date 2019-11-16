Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.41.

ERF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 1,228,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

