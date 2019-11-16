Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.0669 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.47 million and approximately $33.89 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Cobinhood and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00237333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.01448564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00146563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,614,642 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Kucoin, Liqui, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Kyber Network, AirSwap, HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

