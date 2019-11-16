Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $150.32 and a 52-week high of $206.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Enstar Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

