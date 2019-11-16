EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Down 70.1% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 70.1% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $17,788.00 and $18.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.72 or 0.07322128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,973,139 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

