Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 311,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after buying an additional 553,566 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 77,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

