Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 482,073 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 400,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $6.69 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

