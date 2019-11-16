Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,222,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 442,360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,084,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

