Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,475,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 406,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 328,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.