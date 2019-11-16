Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NIC during the second quarter worth $347,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in NIC during the second quarter worth $2,995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 362,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

