Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,645 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.58. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $22.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

