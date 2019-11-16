Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envision Solar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Envision Solar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

NASDAQ EVSI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54. Envision Solar International has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envision Solar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.