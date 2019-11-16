Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ENZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 63,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,408. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.