Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $498,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 60.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $148,599.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,429,263.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $118,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,285 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

