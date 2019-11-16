Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 76.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $4,369,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.01.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

