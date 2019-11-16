Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%.

AUDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.