Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 156,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

