Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synlogic Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.89). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

