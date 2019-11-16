EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) vs. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Financial Review

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of EVINE Live shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of EVINE Live shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EVINE Live has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVINE Live and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 2 0 3.00 iMedia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVINE Live currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given EVINE Live’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live -7.03% -59.00% -17.15% iMedia Brands -9.11% -78.15% -19.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVINE Live and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $596.64 million 0.00 -$22.16 million ($0.32) N/A iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.08 -$22.16 million N/A N/A

Summary

EVINE Live beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

