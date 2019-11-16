Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

XOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 2,264,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

