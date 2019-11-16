Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 605,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,603.12. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

