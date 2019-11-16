EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Sidoti

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

EZPW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 1,466,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 17.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 43.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

