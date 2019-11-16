F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $968,241,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,474,000 after acquiring an additional 326,237 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 935,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 657,185 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.42.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $179.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock worth $3,540,539 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

