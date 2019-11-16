Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,087,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 456,172 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.