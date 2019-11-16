FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $846.36 million, a P/E ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.71. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 80.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

