Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 618,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.81. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,508,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,012,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

