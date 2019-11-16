Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $31,091.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000346 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 257,784,680 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, BX Thailand, QBTC, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

