Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 122,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $877.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

In other news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

